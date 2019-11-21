Robert Hill of Buhl, passed away at home on November 19, 2019 after a year-long battle with cancer. "Bob" was born on August 13, 1951 in Virginia, the son of Richard and Lorraine (Neuttila) Hill. Growing up in Kinney, the first of 4 siblings, Bob was a 1969 graduate of Martin Hughes High School. Upon completion of high school, Bob attended The Eveleth Vo-Tech earning a diploma in the auto mechanics course. After college, Bob enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving as General Purpose Vehicle Mechanic and was assigned to McChord AFB in Tacoma, Washington. Upon honorably serving in the military Bob returned home to Kinney and was employed as a mechanic at Gentilini Motors followed by U.S.Steel (Minntac), working in the Auto Shop. Not long after being laid off from Minntac the family relocated to Sacramento, California where he worked for the County of Sacramento as a diesel mechanic and served as the union shop steward. In 1991, Bob had all he could stand of California and moved back to his beloved Iron Range. After graduating Hibbing Community College he once again packed up and moved. This time to Brooklyn Park, where he was employed in the Sears store Auto/tire department while "working" as a taxidermy skinner in his spare time. THEN YET, once again, the Iron Range had called him back..... Bob then went on to work for Northwest Airlines reservations in Chisholm until his retirement, while making his home in Buhl.
Bob was in every form and fashion a true outdoorsman. This obituary would not be complete if appropriate space was not dedicated to pointing this out. All that knew him would agree that if he was not out hunting, trapping or fishing...then he was probably talking about it. Some of his most outstanding outdoorsman qualities are as follows:
Expert forest navigator (some say born with an internal GPS). Deer stand construction engineer. Catching the MOST and BIGGEST walleyes (every time). Blurting out the perfect expletive while missing a hook-set on a fish. Being dedicated to trapping and snaring even if it would cost more than the money the fur sales would bring... just because he loved doing it. Passing on his outdoors knowledge and skills to others so that it would also become their passions.
Bob's life was made complete by his best friend and buddy, Lois. They met each other at the time in their lives where they needed each other the most. Fishing partners, hunting buddies, and keno machine teammates. They enjoyed each others company no matter the situation.
Along with Lois, her children and grandchildren will greatly miss him.
In reality Bob was just a big kid and spent a countless hours enteratining children with his master puppeteer skills, living room floor hockey games, cranberry eating contests, and whipped cream fights. Dad, Grampa, Papa, Bob, Bobby, Seargent, that guy who fixed my car. No matter what he was known to you as, the world is now a little less humorous and the walleyes, deer, coyotes & fox are much safer without him in it.
Bob is survived by his partner of over 20 years, Lois Maki Mother Lorraine Hill of Mt.Iron
Sons John (Crystal) Hill of Kinney, Jim (Nickie) Hill of Buhl
Grandchildren Hunter, Justin, Damian, and Natalie
Extended family Herbert (Jillene) Clapsaddle jr. of Gilbert, Carrie (Frank) Nemec of Makinen along with their children and grandchildren.
Siblings Donald (Doris) Hill of Buhl, Cheryl (Vern) Suihkonen of Mt.Iron, Karen Hill Many special Uncles, Aunts, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and Friends
Proceeded in death by father Richard Hill and his grandparents
