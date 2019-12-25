Robert R. Martin, 77, of Cook, MN passed away on Monday December 23, 2019 with his family by his side.
Robert was born to Cecil and Goldie (Emerson) Martin on December 21, 1942 in Bertha, MN. Robert attended Bigfork school, and like many young men his age, left school early to go to work. Robert served honorably in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany while he served. Robert was united in marriage to Linda Hill on October 21, 1967 in Byron, MN. After their marriage, they returned to the range and Bob worked construction as a heavy equipment operator and mechanic for the IUOE #49 until an injury forced his retirement and he went into sales. During that time, they managed the Parkville Trailer Court and moved to Cook in 1976. He and Linda were foster parents to 50 teenage boys over a period of 5 years and then established Martin Home for Seniors, for adult foster care. They enjoyed the company of 55 elderly adults living in their home with them over a period of 11 years.
Bob was Past Master of the Masonic Vermilion Lodge #197 in Tower, MN, a 40-year member of the AAD Temple of the Shrine in Duluth, Scottish Rite of Duluth, and the Hibbing Lodge of Perfection. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
Above all, he loved his kids and grandkids and lived vicariously through their accomplishments. He beamed with pride in speaking of them and was so proud of the fine young men and women they have become.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Dolores Bjorge; brother, Arvid Martin; infant brother, Elvin Martin; father-in-law, Arne Hill; mother-in-law, Lois Hill (12/20/2019); brother-in-law, Leon Bjorge; sisters-in-law, Mary Martin and Jean Martin; and nephew David Bjorge.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Linda Martin; daughter, Sara (Pete) Niska and their children: Olivia Niska and Jenna Niska (Jeffrey Chaulklin); son, Dave (Shannon) Martin and their children: Dustin (Ashley) Finner, Damon Finner (Heather Hill); and Cole Martin (Hannah Johnson); daughter, Amy (Rick) Viita and their children: Spencer Viita and Macy Viita; brother, Burton Martin; aunt, Doris Martin; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved dog Gus.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Military honors will be accorded by the Cook VFW Post #1757 Honor Guard and the Orr American Legion Post #480 Honor Guard. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
