Robert W. “Bobo” Kochevar, 84, of Eveleth died peacefully, following a lengthy battle with dementia, on Friday, May 29, 2020 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.
Bobo was born on April 29, 1936 in Eveleth to William and Arlene (Peterson) Kochevar. Bobo graduated from Eveleth High School in 1954. During his high school years, he participated in football, hockey, baseball, track and was a member of the marching band. After high school, he played Division 1 Hockey for the North Dakota Fighting Sioux. A back injury ended his hockey career.
He enlisted in the Army and served his country for two years, spending 18 months in Alaska. Upon discharge, he completed his education at UMD majoring in Elementary Education with a minor in Physical Education. On June 30, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart and classmate, Annette Boben at the former Holy Family Catholic Church in Eveleth. Together they raised two children, Laurie and Buck.
Bobo was a dedicated teacher for 34 years. He also coached three sports for a total of 26 years. Bobo was a proud Iron Ranger and a “Golden Bear” to the core. He was especially proud of his grandchildren’s accomplishments. Bobo was a convert and a devout Catholic. His circle was large and he loved everyone in it.
Bobo is survived by his wife of 58 years, Annette; children, Laurie (Mike) McMillan and Buck (Lynn) Kochevar; grandchildren, Tanner Kochevar, Michael McMillan, Katelyn McMillan and Tyler Kochevar; three nieces, Kristen Harstad, Kim Anderson and Sherri Anderson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Shirley and R. John Intihar and their children, Tom (Traci) Intihar and Peg (Tom) Lawrence and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Elizabeth Haley and in-laws, Tony and Mary Boben.
The family would like to thank The Waterview Woods and their staff for Bobo’s excellent care. They became Bobo and Annette’s extended family. They would also like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Stephen Turner, his physician at Waterview Woods and his primary care physician and friend, Dr. Anthony Bastianelli.
o
Due to COVID-19 a private family service will been held. At this time, the family will be grateful for condolences but declines personal donations, food or flowers. If you prefer, a memorial may be directed to the Eveleth 4th of July Committee, P.O. Box 763, Eveleth, MN, the Eveleth Community Foundation, P.O. Box 231, Eveleth, MN or Resurrection Catholic Church, P.O. Box 586, Eveleth, MN. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth. To sign the guestbook online and to leave a memorial message, go to: www.cron-sheehy.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.