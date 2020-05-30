Robert W. “Bobo” Kochevar, 84, of Eveleth died Friday, May 29, 2020 at The Waterview Woods in Eveleth.

Due to COVID-19, a private family service will be held. At this time, the family will be grateful for condolences but declines personal donations, food or flowers. If you prefer, a memorial may be directed to the Eveleth 4th of July Committee, P.O. Box 763, Eveleth, MN, the Eveleth Community Foundation, P.O. Box 231, Eveleth, MN or Resurrection Catholic Church, P.O. Box 586, Eveleth, MN. A complete obituary to follow. Arrangements are entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

