Rodney “Hot Rod” Skube, 52, of Ely passed away on May 11, 2020 at Essential Health Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota. He was born on March 4, 1968 to Albert and Margaret Skube of Ely, Minnesota. He was the fifth of seven children. He graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1986 and thereafter Vermilion Community College. Rodney worked at the Boundary Waters Care Center for many years and cared about the well-being of those he took care of. He took pride in being able to speak Finn and Slovenian to the residents. He also enjoyed his time umping fast pitch softball and baseball for the MSHSL for several years. He is loved by his family and friends and will be missed.
He is preceded in death by his father Albert Skube in 2005.
He is survived by his mother Margaret Skube of Duluth, Minnesota; his sisters Roxanne (Dennis and daughter Katrina) Korman of Cloquet, Renata (Steve) Skube of Duluth, Rhonda (Scott and son Owen) Strum of Duluth, Renee (Matt and children Henry, Claire, Abby) Beaumier of Duluth; his brothers Richard Skube of St. Louis Park and Randy Skube (Becki and son Nicholas) of Minnetonka. Special cousin Greg (Jodi and daughter Lindsey) of Bovey.
Private services will be held at a later date at the Ely Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Ely Baseball Association, P.O. Box 484, Ely, MN 55731 or the Ely Blue Line Club, S. 4th Avenue East, Ely, MN 55731
