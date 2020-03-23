Rodney Jack Bird– age 81 formerly of Biwabik, (Cedar Island Lake) MN passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
Rodney was a retired Army veteran who proudly served during the Vietnam war.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward (Ned) and Ruth Larson Bird.
He is survived by his siblings, Ruth Lynette Moore, Mary Jane Gross and Russell Bird; Niece, Tracy Bird and Nephews Daniel and Bradley Bird along with many cousins.
The family will hold a private graveside service at East Tennessee veterans Cemetery on John Sevier. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
