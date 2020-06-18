Roger Allen Thompson, 62, of Hoyt Lakes, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on September 26, 1957 to Robert and Lena (Westby) Thompson in Virginia. Roger graduated from the Gilbert High School. Roger was united in marriage to Josephine Bianchini on April 20, 1983. Roger was an over the road truck driver for many years having driven for Hillwood Products of Cook, Jeff Foster Trucking of Superior, WI, and Ellsworth Freight Lines of Austin. He also hauled logs for numerous loggers, mainly Skibo Timbers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and going for putts.
Survivors include his wife of 37 years: Josephine; two daughters: Holly Thompson of Hoyt Lakes and Kimberly (Ian Pontinen) Thompson of Eveleth; a son, Robert Thompson of Hoyt Lakes; four grandchildren: Lydia, Hannah, Jacob, and Zoey; his mother, Lena Bernard of Nisswa; sisters: Sharlene Overton of Reno, NV, Linda (Bryan) Jensen of Toivola, and Karen (Mike) Tulenchick of Pequot Lakes; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and a brother, Harvey Thompson; and a nephew, Josh Carroll.
Memorial services for Roger will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Faith Assembly of God Church in Aurora with Pastor Derrick DeTurk officiating. Friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church. Current social distancing guidelines per the CDC will be followed.
