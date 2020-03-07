Roger D. Week, 67, of Babbitt passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
Roger was born on September 4, 1952 in Bemidji, MN to Knute and Agnes (Hanson) Week and grew up in Blackduck, MN. where he graduated from high school. He worked for Reserve Mining Company, Erie Mining Company and as a mechanic for Wright county in Buffalo, MN.
He was the Mayor of Babbitt and worked as a Street Supervisor for the city. He also served six years in the Minnesota National Guard and the Army reserve.
Roger loved hunting, motorcycle riding and spending time with family and friends. He was a charter member of the Iron Cross Motorcycle Club. He served as a snowmobile instructor and a firearms instructor for the State of Minnesota, and received a certificate from Gov. Rudy Perpich for this wonderful accomplishment.
Survivors include his wife Delores “Dolly” Week of Babbitt; his dog Booker, son Brandon Week of Babbitt; four grandchildren, Jasinda (Tyler) Brown of Amery, WI, Samantha Week Obryen of Clear Lake, WI and Ashtyn and Braydon Obryen of Clear Lake, WI; a brother, Robert Week of Zimmerman, MN and two sisters, Mary (Donny) Ferdig of Blackduck, MN and Karen (Sam) Long of Deer River, MN and sister-in-law Kathy Week of Eau Claire, WI and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Chad Week and two brothers, James and LeRoy.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Babbitt with Pastor Erik Roth officiating. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Argo Cemetery, Babbitt. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
