Roger James Salo, 65, of Babbitt passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
Roger was born April 26, 1954 in Winton, MN to Roger and Barbara (Nelson) Salo. He attended JFKHigh School where he played football and hockey, graduating in 1972. He served in the Navy from 1972 to 1974. He attended Dunwoody College, graduating in 1976.
Roger worked as a FCC general radio and telephone operator and engineer, electrician, instrumentation analyst, and air quality pollution control analyst for Minnesota Power for 30 years. He also worked at CH2M Hill from 2013-2014, and was a commercial fisherman in Alaska from 2007-2013.
He was a NRA life member. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 535 and 1539, Masonic Lodge 239, Instrument Society of America, and Air and Water Management Association.
Roger was an avid fisherman, hunter, shooter, trapper, and outdoors man. He enjoyed golfing, bowling pool and darts. He was a farmer and a socialite. Roger was a grandfather, father, brother, coach, and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Roger William Salo in 2003.
Survivors include two children, David Salo of Mt. Iron and Laurel Salo of Plymouth, MN; one
grandchild, Thomas Salo of Mt. Iron; two brothers, Russell Salo of Embarrass and Bill Smith of
Babbitt; two sisters, Kathy Salo of Babbitt and Cynthia (Frank) Dilegame of Prescott Valley, AZ; and mother, Barbara Nelson of Babbitt.
A Memorial service will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at Range Funeral Home in Virginia at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Pastor Roth will officiate. Following the service a Celebration of Life will be from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Hide-A-Way in Babbitt, MN. Burial will be at the Argo Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
