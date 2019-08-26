On Friday, August 23, 2019, Roger James Sam passed away at the age of 69.
Roger was born on November 29, 1949 in Tower, MN to David, Sr. and Emma Sam. He married Kathleen Engrav and they raised two sons, Brandon and Alan C. Engrav.
Roger enjoyed many things, including, reading books, music (classic rock), and spending time at his cabin. He especially enjoyed visits at his cabin with family, friends and the quality time he spent with his grandchildren. He always had a witty nickname for his loved ones and always had a smile on his face when he was around his grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his many cousins, extended family, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Sr.; his mother, Emma; sisters, Alice and Marion; brothers, David, Jr. “Tonto” (Ellen Boshey), Wilson “Muc”, and Clifford (John) (Mary Jo Engrav); brother-in-law, Allen Laitinen; nephews, Bill Laitinen and Victor Rintala; and cousins, Charlie and Leonard Columbus.
He is survived by his sister, Katherine “Katy” Laitinen; wife, Kathleen Sam; sons, Brandon (Lisa) Engrav and Alan C. (Amanda) Engrav; and grandchildren, Ashley, David, Dakota, Samantha, Katelynn, Erica, Anson, and Estelle Engrav and Gracelyn Pies.
Visitation will begin at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at the Vermilion Wellness Center until the 10:00 am service on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Arrangements are with the Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit, www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
