Roger Wallace Johnson passed away Sat., Jan. 4th, at 93 years. Born in Chisholm, MN in 1926. Served in the US Army 1945-46; stationed in Sendai, Japan. Married Irene May Peterson on Sept. 3, 1949. Graduated U of MN Institute of Technology. Worked for Electromotive, LaGrange, IL; transferred to General Motors Tech Center, Warren, MI as senior manager staff engineer. Retired to Ely in 1981. Supervisor Fall Lake Township Board. Chair Ely Area Ambulance Study Committee. Drafted re-design layout for Ely Golf Course expansion. Sang bass in community choirs, including Grace Lutheran choir where he was a member. He excelled at Finnish dialect and was known for telling ethnic Finnish jokes.
Roger and Irene had 3 children and recently celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Survived by his wife Irene; brother Darrel (Rosemary); daughters Susan Johnson (Daniel Arnold), Becky Johnson, and Jody Johnson (David Paluch); 7 nieces/nephews, 7 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.
The family wishes to thank Paul & Marisa Haraldson, Mary Louise Icenhour and Toni Mitchell for their kind assistance at this time.
A spring memorial will be planned.
