Rolf H. Bogen, 74, passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at the Essentia Health Virginia Care Center.
Rolf Hjalmar Bogen was born April 29, 1945 to Oskar M. and Lilly (Johanson) Bogen. Rolf graduated from Roosevelt High School, in Minneapolis, in 1963. He was Vice President of Lodge of Sons of Norway. He was Secretary, Vice President, and President of Norwegian National League, member of Board of Trustees of Mindekirken Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church. Rolf was honorably discharged from the U.S. Naval Reserve. He was gambling manager of the Mt. Iron American Legion, and bingo caller for Mt. Iron Seniors and American Legion. He was also Vice President of Board of Trustees of Mindekirken, Minneapolis, MN.
He is survived by his sister, Elsa (Charles) Carlson; niece and nephew, Teri and Mike; Grandnieces, Helena and Sarah; nieces and nephews in Norway, Linda, John, and David; and many grand-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers, and 1 sister.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Norwegian Memorial Church of Minneapolis at 11:00 am with visitation one-hour prior. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia and Henry W. Anderson Funeral Home in Minneapolis. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
