Roman F Heitzman (87) of Mt Vernon, WA went peacefully to meet his Maker on Thursday, November 29, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Dec 5, at 10:30 AM at St. Charles Catholic Church in Burlington, WA.

o

