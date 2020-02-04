Ronald E. Kokal, 89, of Virginia died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at Essentia Health-Virginia Care Center.
He was born on Sept. 2, 1930 in Eveleth to John and Mary (Volenski) Kokal. Ron graduated from Eveleth High School and the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He received a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. He was a Korean War veteran having served in the United States Marine Corps from 1948 – 1952.
A longtime Duluth resident, Ron taught art for 31 years, retiring in 1989. He moved to Eveleth in 1997 and later to Virginia. Ronald was a life member of the 1st Marine Division Association and Disabled American Veterans, and a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Chosin Few.
He is survived by a son; Kevin (Crystal) of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, a daughter, Karen (Eric) Widas of DePere, Wisconsin; three granddaughters, Erica (Trevor) Folker, Jordan and Lauren Widas; three grandsons, Anton Widas and Alexander and Grant Kokal and a sister, Donna Johnson of Eveleth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert in 1928 and brother-in-law, Bruce Johnson.
Burial at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Communication Center Supporting Services for the Blind; 2200 University Avenue West, #240, St. Paul, Mn 55114-1840. Arrangements entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
