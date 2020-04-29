Ronald Eugene “Ron” Halberg, 85, of Aurora, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born November 14, 1934 in Aurora, Minnesota to Andrew and Tynne (Maki) Halberg. Ron was a 1952 graduate of Aurora High School and later worked for Lake Mine and the DMIR Railroad. He was drafted into the US Army and served from 1958-1959 during the Korean Conflict.
Following his military service he returned home and attended Eveleth Junior College for two years. In the early 1960’s he worked for Reserve Mining Company in Babbitt and began working at the Forbes Plant for Eveleth Taconite in 1965. He retired from there in 1996 as a maintenance mechanic.
On August 15, 1965 he married Annie Hanson at the Aurora United Methodist Church.
As a young man, Ron was affectionately known as “Chesty”, was an Eagle Scout, a veteran an avid fisherman who had a love for farming. He enjoyed working with wood, but his true passion was being a wonderful husband and father.
Survivors include his wife, Annie; children: Bobby (Jill) Halberg of Maryville, TN and Jeannie Halberg Berg of San Antonio, TX; grandchildren: Eric, David and Jessi; great granddaughter, Zoe; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Tynne; brother, Robert and a sister, Karen; son-in-law, Carl Berg.
o
An informal gathering of family and friends and reviewal for Ron will be 10am-2pm Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora. Current COVID regulations regarding six foot distancing will be required. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.