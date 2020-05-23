Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, teacher, and friend. Ronald Jerry Dishneau was born in Virginia, MN on January 31st, 1937 and passed away at the age of 83 on May 15th, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Lucille Dishneau.
Ron grew up in Northern Minnesota where he graduated from Virginia High School. He continued his education at community college before transferring to the University of Minnesota-Duluth, where he graduated with dual degrees in Business and Education.
Ron’s love of teaching led him to a career in the Lake Superior School District, where he taught in Silver Bay and Two Harbors, Minnesota. He was a dedicated teacher that worked hard to figure out the best way to help his students learn and succeed, which made him a favorite teacher. He was active in NEA & MEA and retired after 33 years with the district. As a lifelong teacher, he also taught himself how to play guitar, which brought a lot of joy to many lives.
Ron was a sports enthusiast, which included being a huge Vikings and Twins fan. His passion for sports, along with his strong work ethic led to his success on the field as well. He played center fielder and pitcher for fast pitch softball, in which he threw a no-hitter. Later in life he would teach his grandsons the fundamentals of baseball. Ron was also an avid walleye fisherman and enjoyed being on the curling team.
In 1978 Ron married Colleen Nelson, a fellow teacher, and became a father to her four children. He supported and raised her children as his own, continually teaching them life lessons. He looked forward to spending the summers at their cabin on Caribou Lake in Lutsen, Minnesota. There he enjoyed fishing, boating, hiking, and berry picking. He also loved riding around town with his lovely wife in his 1976 Corvette. He would later give his grandchildren rides in it, which thrilled them.
Ron and Colleen retired from teaching and moved to Lino Lakes, Minnesota in 1996. There they lived on a lake and spent many hours entertaining their eleven grandchildren. Ron would take them on jet ski and pontoon rides, teach them to fish and throw countless baseballs. He also enjoyed attending various football, baseball, and soccer games, as well as wrestling and tennis matches, and dance and piano recitals. He was so proud of his family and the fact that all four of his children graduated from college, and he adored his grandchildren.
Ron is survived by his wife of 41 years, Colleen; stepchildren, Timothy Nelson, Bridget (Scott) McIntyre, Maureen (Ian) Menzies, Daniel (Lisa) Nelson; eleven grandchildren, Matthew McIntyre, Nicholas McIntyre, James Menzies, Benjamin McIntyre, Christopher Menzies, Andrew Menzies, Michael Menzies, Carter Nelson Elizabeth Menzies, Halli Nelson, and Jack Nelson; brother, James (Barb) Dishneau; sisters, Roberta (Gene) Keith, Betty Martinson, Judy Dishneau, Debbie (Paul) Brayden; and nieces and nephews.
Ron will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a man of integrity and humility. Special thanks to Johanna Shores, Gables Care Center 4th floor staff for making Ron feel at home and well cared for during his stay.
o
In light of concerns regarding the community spread of Covid-19, a private family graveside service was held followed by interment at Acacia Park Cemetery, Mendota Heights, Minnesota.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.