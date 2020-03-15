Ronald Joseph “Doc” Hocevar, DC, 85, of Eveleth passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Waterview Pines in Virginia with his wife and daughter at his side.
Ron was born on April 11, 1934 in Eveleth to Joseph and Concetta (Pietrantonio) Hocevar. He graduated from Eveleth High School in 1952 and then attended Eveleth Junior College, and went on to earn his Doctor of Chiropractic and Roentgenology Degree at Northwestern Health Sciences University graduating on September 18, 1959.
Ron was united in marriage to Judith Johnson on April 4, 1959, and together they raised four children; Kristen Jo, Lezli Ann, Ronda Jay and Ronald burton. Upon his graduation, he and his family returned to the Iron Range where he practiced until his retirement in October 2000.
On June 26, 1993 Ron married Kristina “Tina” Bruno, and they enjoyed life to the fullest spending many years hunting, fishing, curling and laughing together. He took great pride in his profession as a chiropractor and was well respected by his peers and his patients.
Ron served under Governor Rudy Perpich on the Minnesota Judicial Merit Advisory Commission and he was a member of the Minnesota and National Chiropractic Associations. He was also a lifetime member of the NRA, North American Fishing club, the Eveleth Elks Club and the Knights of Columbus. He was also a past member of the Italian American Club and sang with I Cantatori.
Ron will be sadly missed by his wife Tina, children and extended family; Lezl Hocevar, Ronda Hocevar, Ron (Marci) Hocevar, Michael Tomonovich, Gary Olson and Stephen Anderson; grandchildren Jesse, Julean, Stephen (Rima), Rachel, Adrianna, Bella and Dominic; sister Donna Leonard; brothers and sisters in-law Tom (Suzi) Boyles, Ann (Vern) Voss, Dianne (Tom) Barkley and Judith (William) DeCamp and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Judith, daughter Kristen Olson, and his many furry friends that greeted him at the rainbow bridge.
Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth with Rev. Fr. Michael Garry as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at a later date at the Embarrass Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
