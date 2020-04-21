Ronald K. Lahti passed away peacefully on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 at St. Therese’s Nursing Home, New Hope, Minnesota . He was 88 years old.
Mr. Lahti graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, Minnesota and from the University of Minnesota – Duluth Campus. He served with the U.S. Navy in the Korean Conflict. Following his service he joined the Iver Johnson Lumber Company in Viriginia, Minnesota, eventually assuming the position of President of that firm. Mr. Lahti was active in his community holding positions as president of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and the Virginia Kiwanis Club. He held leadership positions in the Benevolent Protective Order of Elks as Exalted Leader of Virginia Lodge and as District Deputy of the Grand Lodge. Professionally, Mr. Lahti served as Director of the Duluth Builders Exchange and of the Northwestern Lumbermens Association. He was also a Director of the National Kitchen and Bath Association.
Mr. Lahti was preceded in death by his parents Neil and Flora Lahti, his son Richard D. Lahti, and by his wife Merry Lahti. He is survived by his son Ronald P. Lahti and his sister Nancy Tatom as well as a step-grandson, a niece and nephew and their families.
A memorial service for Mr. Lahti will be held at a future date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers/memorials donations can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Shriners Childrens Hospital.
