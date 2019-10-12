Ronald Lee Ferdig went to the lord peacefully at home with his family by his side, October 11th, 2019 after a 5-year battle with cancer. Ron was born January 3rd, 1949 in Bemidji MN to Leo & Blanche Ferdig. He graduated from Tower MN in 1968 and went on to work for Reserve Mining, LTV Steel, and retiring from Inland Steel.
He loved Ice-fishing, Wood-working, driving his Monte Carlo ‘SS’, cracking jokes, and listening to old country music. Ron is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Deborah, his son Chad (Sherry) Ferdig, his daughter Kristina (Brian) Baumann, Grandchildren, Tyler, Derek, Trevor, Bryce, Great-Grandchild, Nathan Ronald, Sister, Mary Lou (Ron) Waldo, Twin brother Donald (Dorothy) Ferdig, Brother Steve (Kim) Ferdig, Sister-in-law Caroline Ferdig and numerous nieces & nephews. He also leaves behind his beloved dog Shadow, who was always by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, & his brother Dale.
At Ron’s request, there will be a private celebration of life at a later time. The family would also like to give a special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and other caretakers who were always so kind. Ron will be truly missed by his friends and entire family.
