Ronald Ventrella, 86, of Hoyt Lakes, died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Carefree Living in Aurora, MN.
Ronald was born November 12, 1932 in Stevenson, MN to Nicholas and Mary (Pribonich) Ventrella. He was a 1950 graduate of Hibbing High School and was later drafted into the US Army. He served in Japan as a member of the Army Band, playing clarinet, during the Korean Conflict.
He married Ilene Howes on October 15, 1955 and the couple were happily married for 63 years. He worked for Erie Mining as a planner/estimator for 43 years and was proud to have not missed a day of work during his career.
Ronald was a member of the Italian-American Club and enjoyed dancing, golfing, fishing and bowling.
Survivors include his children: David (Claudette) Ventrella of Cottage Grove, Mark (Deb) Ventrella of Chiang Mai, Thailand and Paul (Laura) Ventrella of Ramsey; eight grandchildren: Michael, Lynn, Brittany, Joey, Kaela, Jonathon, Nicholas and Mallory; eight great grandchildren: Devin, Katelyn, Jason, Bailey, Kynzie, Trinity, Dominic and Dianna; brother, Nick (Donna) Ventrella of Spicer.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Ilene.
o
Graveside Service for Ronald will be 1:30pm Friday, July 26, 2019 in the Hoyt Lakes Memorial Cemetery with Deacon Mark Skala officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Aurora/Hoyt Lakes Color Guard. Local arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.