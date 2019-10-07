On Friday, September 27, 2019, Rose Amelia Kochar O’Donnell, passed away at age 93.
Rose was born on September 30, 1925 in Eveleth, MN to Paul and Frances (Rebenik) Kochar. She moved to Chicago, IL in 1945, and started a career in office work, holding a range of positions at a variety of major companies including WGN Television, the Milwaukee Road Railway, and AMTRAK.
On October 28, 1956, she married John Joseph O’Donnell of New York, NY and they lived in Chicago and the Chicago area since that time. They raised two children, Frances Mary and Dominic.
Rose had a friendly, kind and generous spirit that endeared her to anyone that was fortunate enough to know her, especially her many nieces and nephews. She loved to dance (her favorite was the polka) and in fact met her husband on the dance floor at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband, John, and her three brothers, Paul, Julius, and Edward.
She is survived by her beloved sister; Frances, her two children; daughter Frances Mary Korringa and son Dominic O’Donnell, and her two dear grandchildren; Brendan and Marielle Korringa.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, October 11th, 2019 at the Resurrection Church, 301 Adams Avenue, in Eveleth at 11:00 o’clock AM, preceded by a recitation of the rosary at 9:30 and visitation at 10:00. After burial at Eveleth Cemetery there will be a luncheon at the church.
