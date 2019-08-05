Rose M. Chamberlin, 83, formerly of Babbitt, passed away, Thursday, August 1, 2019 at her home in Virginia.
Rose was born on April 22, 1936 at the family farm in Clear Lake, MN. She married Jack on May 15, 1953. Together they moved to Babbitt to raise their family. As a homemaker, wife, mother, and a friend, she was always striving to make all things better. She remained strong, grateful, and never complained after her diagnosis of Rheumatoid Arthritis at a young age.
Rose is survived by her four children, Bonnie (Dana) Palo, Dan (Jo) Chamberlin, Karen Henry, and Rock (Dawn) Chamberlin; grandchildren, Russ, Sara, Angie, Lee, Trevor, Breanna, Tony, and Jake; great grandchildren, Bailey, Jackson, Simon, Sullivan, Cole, Jack, Teah, Avett, Austyn, Ezra, Avryl, Bodi, and Esme; two brothers and four sisters.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack in 2016. Rose wished to be cremated and laid to rest alongside of Jack.
A private family service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
