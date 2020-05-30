Rosemary (Vlaisavljevich) Walz, age 85, of Eveleth, MN, passed away from natural causes on May 24,2020 at Essentia Health- St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, Minnesota.

Rosemary was born January 11, 1935 in Eveleth, Minnesota to parents Bessie and Milo Vlaisavljevich. She married William Walz on August 21, 1956 and they had one son, Steven, who passed away in 1998.

Rosemary is survived by her daughter-in-law, Sandy McClurg and her husband Kevin; grandson, Bill Walz and his wife Melanie and granddaughter, Marissa McClurg; brother, Lala Vlasavljevich(Gerry); sister, Helen Hill; brother, Steve Vlaisavljevich (Colleen) and many dear nieces and nephews.

o

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Eveleth Cemetery. Pastor Tim Martinsen will officiate. Following the graveside, a celebration to honor Rosemary’s life will be held at Eveleth’s Northside Park. Due to COVID-19, social distancing will be respected and no food will be served. Arrangements were entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosemary Walz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Load entries