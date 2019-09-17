Rosemary Wercinski died on Sept. 7, 2019.

Rosemary was born May 23, 1928.

Rosemary is survived by 5 children - Jackee-Tom Wise, Kathee-Brian Decko, Mary-Frank Vovk, Bernie Wercinski-Jill, Sara Wercinski; one sister and two brothers, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death - Husband Bernard Wercinski, parents and one brother.

A private service will be held at a later date at Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sholom Home Hospice Care or Sholom Home West - St. Louis Park.

