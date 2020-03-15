Roslyn “Roxy” Heisel, 65, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Rochester, MN after a courageous battle with cancer.
Roslyn was born February 27, 1955 in Virginia to Frank and Mary (Alar) Mastnik. She grew up in Forbes and graduated from Cherry High School in 1973. She married Earl Heisel on June 15, 1974 at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth.
Roxy was the bookkeeper for Northwoods Construction from 1991 until her passing. She had previously worked as a receptionist for 13 years at the East Range Clinic. Roxy was active with the Virginia Elks Club Auxiliary and Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Her two granddaughters were very special in her life and her favorite times were “Grandma Days”. Roxy was a doting grandma to her “little girls” and they never heard the word no. Roxy and Earl enjoyed their summers on Crane Lake and traveling. Christmas was her favorite time of year and her family traditions were very important to her.
Roxy’s family would like to extend their gratitude toward the friends and family who have reached out this past year. A special thank you to the Fairview Hospital, Essentia Health SMDC and Mayo Clinic Oncology Units.
Roxy is survived by husband Earl, sons William (April) and Andrew (Lindsey); granddaughters Brynley & Taylor; sisters Marilee (Larry) Sydow of Gilbert, Frances Hoffman of Bloomington, MN, Michelle “Mickey” Joda of Waukasha, WI; niece Brianna Wollack; nephew Matthew Joda.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Raymond Cilek.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in memory of Roxy to the Marquette Catholic School.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia with Rev. Fr. Brandon Moravitz as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
