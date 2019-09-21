Roy J. Boucher Jr., 84, Hoyt Lakes, MN passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
He was born March 24, 1935 in Green Bay, WI to Margaret (Holderness) and Roy J. Boucher Sr. He married Barbara Champeau November 16, 1957 in Green Bay, WI. and they were married 62 years.
Roy was an over-the-road truck driver for 31 years and went by the name “Trouble Maker” both on and off the road. He drove truck for the company Pacific Intermountain Express and was a member of Local Teamsters Union #975. Roy was an outdoors guy who hunted and fished.
He is survived by wife Barbara; son Roy J. (Judy) Boucher III; daughters Cheree (John) Hoese, Jeannie Zagaros, Lori (Craig) Bean; grandchildren Matthew (Victoria) Griffith, Tyler (Jamie) Zagaros, Kristina (David) Newcombe, Jess (Kyle Boden) Zagaros and Crystal Bean; great grandchildren Austin, Scarlett, Leah, Zayden and Lillian Rose and special nephew Larry Clark.
o
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A special thank you to the Hoyt Lakes neighbors for their support the past years.
Arrangements are by Landmark Funeral Home of Virginia.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.