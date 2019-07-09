Roy Kenneth Christianson, 90, of Virginia, passed away on Friday, July 5th 2019.
Roy was born on November 28th, 1928 in Gonvick, Minnesota, to Jens P. and Pearl “Vera” (Erickson) Christianson. Roy started his schooling at the age of 8, and continued through the 8th grade. He worked at Scubic Mining in May of 1952 driving trucks. He worked for Erie Mining company starting in 1968 as a linerman and crusher. He retired in October of 1990.
Roy enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren, and gathering boughs and princess pine for making wreaths.
Roy is survived by:Sons: Jack Christianson and Robert Christianson; Daughter: Jerri “Jan” (Donald) Larson ;Numerous grandchildren; Sister: Geri (Vladimir “Lala”) Vlaisavljevich; Numerous nieces and nephews.
Roy was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Christianson; daughters, Sandy Christianson and Sharon Kappes; grandsons, Donald Larson III, and Theron Kappes; brothers, Jack and Kenneth Christianson; and sisters, Mavis Anderson, Gladys Strand, and Marion Christianson.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 12:00 pm at Range Funeral Home in Virginia. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Ellen Taube will officiate. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
