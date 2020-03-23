Rudolph F. Semeja, 88, died Friday March 6th at Morningside of Chesterfield, Springfield, MO.

He was born on November 11, 1931 in Gilbert, MN and graduated from Gilbert High School in 1949.

Rudy graduated from Gustavus Adolphus in 1953. He started his teaching and coaching career at high schools in Meadowlands and Babbitt for 15 years. He then moved to Vermilion Community College for 22 years. Rudy was also active in sports officiating, the Ely school board, Blandin Leadership Program, Ely Joint Powers Board, Iron Range Resources Partnership for Citizens Board, co-chairman of the Hwy 169 Task Force Committee, Northeast Service Cooperative Board and the St. Louis County Health and Human Services Board. He was elected into the first National Junior College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

Rudy is survived by his daughter Jean (Don) Porthan, Springfield, MO, son John (Donna), Coon Rapids, MN, daughter-in-law Rebecca, (Mark), Waconia, MN; six grandchildren, Chad (Stephanie), Karl, Erik (Amy), Greg (JoAnna) Courtney and Nick; five great-grandchildren, Christian, Keira, Dylan, Lucia and Amelia.

He was proceeded in death by his wife Donna, son Mark, parents Mike and Agnes, numerous siblings and many close friends.

A celebration of life will be planned for a later date in Ely, MN.

