Russell Wilhelm Hellman, 75, of Zimmerman, Minnesota, formerly of Eveleth, Minnesota passed away on August 14, 2019 at his home with his loving family at his side.
He was born August 4, 1944 to Swen and Ruth Hellman in Duluth, Minnesota.
Russ shared his love of gardening, fishing, hunting and the outdoors with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.
Russ is survived by his wife of 55 years, Patricia and his faithful dog, Sam
Children: Michele (John) Esperum of Zimmerman, MN, Melissa (Brian) Grondahl of Cook, MN, Russ Hellman of Eveleth and Amy Hellman (Larry Tucker) of Crookston, MN.
12 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren
Sisters: Joyce Reinhart of Hibbing, MN, Judy Nikunen of Coon Rapids, JoAnn Armbruster of Estero, Fl and Marie (Ron) Ruuska of Maple Grove, MN.
Sisters and Brothers in law: Pam (Randy) McDowell of Mountain Iron, MN, Loretta Hendrickson of Virginia, MN, Norman Hendrickson of Gilbert, MN and Dick Hegler of Eveleth, MN
Numerous nieces and nephews
Preceded in death by his parents, Swen and Ruth Hellman; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Arnold and Geraldine Hendrickson
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 7th, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the Eveleth Auditorium, 421 Jackson St.
