Ruth Marie Johnson, 101, of Anoka, formerly of Aurora died April 27, 2020 at the Homestead of Anoka.
She was born on March 22, 1919 in Estevan, Saskatchewan, Canada to Peter and Marit Antonson. The family moved to North Dakota to farm. Ruth was a loving wife and mother, moving to the Iron Range in 1958, settling in Aurora, MN and living there for 42 years. Ruth had a big heart and loved life and animals. She always had a meal for hungry animals and was a supporter of the Humane Society. Ruth moved to the Anoka/Coon Rapids area in 2000.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia (Laverne) Isaacson and son, Jay Johnson; two grandchildren: Gregory (Kristen) Isaacson and Holly (Troy) Rosenbrook; four great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Melba and three nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jay; a brother, Alfred Antonson; and her parents.
Ruth will be interred into the Forest Hill Cemetery in Aurora at a later date. Arrangements are by the Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
