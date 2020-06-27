Sandra C. Valentine, 75, of Duluth, MN died Monday, June 15, 2020 at Solvay Hospice House, Duluth, MN.
She was born April 9, 1945, and raised in Palo, MN by her mother, Vienna Latola, and step father, Kauko Latola.
Sandi graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes in 1963. After graduation, she moved to Duluth to begin work with the City Directory. She also worked at Jeno’s, The Lincoln Hotel, The Buena Vista, Jim’s Hamburgers, Irresistible Ink, and St. Luke’s. She was an avid mystery novel reader, mighty fine fisherwoman, and enjoyed barbecues with her friends & family. Her spaghetti sauce was legendary.
Sandi is preceded in death by her father Kauko, mother Vienna, brother-in-law Paul Spencer and sister Diane. She is survived by her son, Michael, daughters Patricia (Marty) Solem and Liane, all of Duluth; her sisters Linda Spencer, Anita (Edward) Alto and brother Andrew (Gerri) Latola; grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Solvay Hospice House and Essentia Health Hospice for the exceptional care she received in her final months.
A Celebration of Life will be held August 22nd from 1-5 PM at the Solem residence, 3919 Brian Rd., Duluth, MN.
Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Minnesota and First Memorial Funeral Chapel.
