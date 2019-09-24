Perreault, Sandra Kay
Age 76, passed peacefully on Tuesday, September 17th at her home in Coon Rapids, MN surrounded by her family and friends.
Sandy was born on January 21st 1943 in Virginia, MN to Ms. Elenore Gaffke and Mr. Theodore Lampinen, she was an only child. She graduated from Cathedral High School Duluth, MN in 1961 alongside life-long friend Mary (Zempel) Hall. She married James Wambach in Duluth, MN 1963. They had 5 children Gregory Paul, Christopher Jay, Todd Michael, Jason Andrew, and Erin Kathleen. After 15 years of marriage Sandy and James divorced in 1978. In 1982 she married Lloyd Perreault and added 5 step-children to her family. In September 1985, she lost her son Christopher Jay, 20, in a tragic motorcycle accident in Idaho Springs, CO. After his death, Sandy mourned the loss indefinitely. She founded “In the Pink Cleaning Service” in 1991, only to retire in 2006 and leave the business to her daughter, Erin Kathleen. In 2009, after 25 years of marriage she and Lloyd divorced. In 2015, they reconciled and Lloyd moved into Sandy’s Coon Rapids home in 2018 where they resided together until her passing. She is survived in death by her mother Elenore Whittman (Gaffke), ex- husband, Lloyd Perreault, Sons Gregory Wambach, Todd Wambach (Erin Ryan), Jason Wambach (Justine) and daughter Erin Wambach; Her grandchildren Sarah Wambach, Michael Wambach (Melissa), Bailey Holgate, Grady Wambach, Griffin Wambach, Quinn Wambach, and Isla Wambach; Her Great-Grandchildren Magdalene Gschwind and Xavier Wambach; many cousins, including her first cousin Jeffery Gaffke. She is preceded in Death by her Father Theodore Lampinen, her beloved son Christopher Jay Wambach, Ex-Husband James Wambach, and Step-father Robert Whittman.
o
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 26th at The Church of The Epiphany, 1900 111th Ave NW Coon Rapids, MN. Viewing at 9:30am, Service at 10:30am with luncheon to follow.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.