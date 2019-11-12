Scott C. “Scotty” Sickel, 66, of Cook died peacefully at his home on Lake Vermilion Saturday, November 9, 2019. He was born on October 31, 1953 in Virginia to Charles “Bud” and Ruth (Lapinoja) Sickel. Scott graduated from Eveleth High School and Eveleth Vo-Tech in carpentry.
The joy of Scott’s heart was Vicki, his wife of 48 years, his sons Jason and Craig, and his six grandchildren, whom he adored. Scott was a man of many talents, and his woodworking craftsmanship is evident in many homes on the Iron Range. He was an avid outdoorsman who appreciated every season and especially enjoyed deer hunting and fishing with family. Scott’s zest for life, love for others, and contagious laughter will always be remembered.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; son, Craig (Christi) Sickel; daughter-in-law, Tracy Sickel; grandchildren, Kyle, Abigail, Bailey, Jacob, Ethan and Cooper; his mother, Ruth Sickel; sister, Cheryl Lammi; brother, Keith (Susan) Sickel; brothers-in-law, Gary (Candy) Butala, Keith (Annette) Butala and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Jason; father, Charles “Bud” and father and mother-in-law, Harold “Perchy” and Jane Butala.
A Celebration of Life for Scott will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home in Eveleth with a sharing of memories facilitated by Pastor Jeffrey Jones at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.
