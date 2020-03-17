Gary Lee Aslakson: In accordance with the guidelines recommended by the CDC, the Gathering of Family and Friends for Gary Lee Aslakson that was scheduled for April 4, 2020 at the Anderson-Daniels Funeral Home Chapel has been postponed. An announcement will be made when the service is rescheduled. For updates and to express condolences please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
Shirley A. Kinney: At the Kinney family’s request due to current events the Memorial Service for Shirley Kinney on Thursday, March 19, 2020 will be planned for a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm.
Daniel Pulis: The memorial mass scheduled for Daniel Pulis on Saturday, March 21, has been postponed until a later date.
