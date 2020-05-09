Sharon Ann Gunderson, 68, of Biwabik, passes away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Essentia Hospital Duluth MN. Sharon is preceded in death by her father Bernard Gauthier of Lafayette, LA.

Sharon was born to Bernard J. Gauthier, July 27 1951 in Lafayette, LA. Where she attended school and graduated from High School in Lafayette LA.

Sharon is survived by Erwin (Butch) Butler her significant other for 30 years Biwabik MN; daughters Heather O’Neil of Portland OR and Shannon O’Neil of Seattle WA and grand children Melody, Dominic and Daisy. Her Aunt and Uncle Jack and Jeanette Domingue and Cousins Carol and Myra.

Sharon worked as a cook at AEOA in Mt Iron and Virginia MN for 10 years where she met her best friends Kim, Carry and Shelly.

Sharon enjoyed doing arts and crafts, cooking (her Louisiana cuisine) and fishing. There will be a celebration of Sharon’s life that will hold at a later date to be determined.

o

Arrangements are with Cremation Society of MN Duluth

To plant a tree in memory of Sharon Gunderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load entries