Sharon K. Kostelic, age 77, passed away on April 10, 2020. She is the beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Cindy (Paul) Larkin, Christine Thibault and Kim (Paul) Foley. Loving grandma of Adam, Ryan, Samantha (Tom), Bethany, Karlie, Kellie and Tommy. Great Grandma of Johnny, Raymond and Scott. Sister of Joan (Joe) Strleker. Sharon also leaves many friends.
Private family services will be held. Sharon was an avid golfer and enjoyed spending winters in Lakeland Florida. She was a member of the Fenton Moose Lodge and enjoyed getting together with friends. Sharon will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Special thanks to the staff at Vicinia Gardens of Fenton.
