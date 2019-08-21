Sharon L. Toivonen, age 72, of Babbitt and formerly of Red Wing, MN and Eau Claire, WI, died Saturday August 17, 2019, at the Boundary Waters Care Center in Ely, MN. She was born June 16, 1947, in Red Wing, the daughter of Earl and Luella Samsel. Shari was united in marriage to George Toivonen on December 8, 1988, in Eau Claire.
Shari worked for many years as a Salesperson at Lasker’s Jewelry Store in Eau Claire. She was a great fan of auto racing – NASCAR and other forms as well.
Shari is survived by her husband: George; son: Bill (Jen Riley) Toivonen of Babbitt; grandchildren: Casey and Jacob; and numerous friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother: Stewart Samsel.
There will be no formal services at this time.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
