Shawn P. Anderson 63, passed away June 23rd 2019 at North Colorado Medical Center. Son of James and Ardeen Anderson. Father to Melissa Beggs (Shawn) and Kristina DeGroat (Joe), Grandfather to Mariah, Jordan, Hailey and Dylan.
o
Service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hope, Mn at 10am on Saturday, July 13. Please join us to celebrate the life of Shawn.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.