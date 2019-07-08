Shawn P. Anderson 63, passed away June 23rd 2019 at North Colorado Medical Center. Son of James and Ardeen Anderson. Father to Melissa Beggs (Shawn) and Kristina DeGroat (Joe), Grandfather to Mariah, Jordan, Hailey and Dylan.

Service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in New Hope, Mn at 10am on Saturday, July 13. Please join us to celebrate the life of Shawn.

