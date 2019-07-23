Sheldon Duane Sandberg, 50, of Cook, MN passed away as the result of an accident on July 21, 2019 in Bear River, MN.
Sheldon was born to Merlin and Maxine (Kersting) Sandberg on May 25, 1969 in Hibbing, MN. Sheldon attended Alango and Cook Schools, graduating in 1987. Sheldon was an athlete through school and continued to play men’s softball for years after. Sheldon enjoyed watching sports, especially watching his son, Jaret. He was a Cook Youth Baseball coach for all the years Jaret played baseball.
Sheldon was united in marriage on April 24, 1999 to Taryn Holter in Cook, MN. Together they raised 2 children, Jaret and Jahna, and were proud grandparents of Sheldon’s “little buddy”, Grayson.
Over the years Sheldon connected with many people whether it be serving a beer/cocktail at the Viking Bar in Bear River or filling a car’s gas tank at Russ & Mike’s Gas Station in Cook. He worked as a logger in the winter for a few years. Sheldon was a talented carpenter and had worked for a few area companies before starting his own company, Sandberg Construction & Property Services, where he connected with a lot of customers that turned into great friendships.
Sheldon enjoyed the outdoors and liked to hunt and fish, especially Canadian fishing trips to Anishinabi Lodge and Fitchie Lake. He liked to snowmobile and was a member of the Cook Timberwolves Snowmobile Club. He enjoyed riding wheeler, pontooning with family & friends, going to the shack in Bear River and cabin on Black Duck Lake along with vacationing in the winter to warm climates with Taryn and great friends.
Sheldon is survived by his wife Taryn, son Jaret (Destinie Villebrun) Sandberg and their son, Grayson, daughter Jahna Sandberg, parents Maxine and Merlin Sandberg, brother Brad (DeeAnn) Sandberg and their daughters Alli & Hanna, sister Stacey (Steven) Ratai and their children Regan & Kaden. mother in law Gail (Mike Gwash) Brunner, sister in law Tammi Holter, and many family members and a large circle of friends.
Sheldon is preceded in death by his father in law, James “Ding” Holter, paternal grandparents Art & Ella Sandberg, maternal grandparents Archie & Clara Kersting.
o
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00AM at Trinity Lutheran Church, Cook, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
