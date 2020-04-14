Shirley Jean (Jones) Hart, age 89 of Hibbing, was called Home by her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 4, 2020 from Serving Hands Assisted Living in Chisholm, MN. She was born Nov. 21, 1930 in Deer River, MN, the daughter of Charles and Hilda (Gamble) Jones. She graduated from Deer River High School, and married George J. Hart, two weeks later on June 19, 1948 in Grand Rapids.
Shirley knew how to pinch a penny but gave much away to veterans’ and childrens’ charities. When her children were growing up, she hand-made clothes for them until they reached the 7th grade. She was known far and wide for her peanut butter fudge. She enjoyed picnics and spending time with her family.
Shirley was a homemaker, living in Duluth, Grand Rapids, Coleraine, Buhl, Chisholm and Hibbing. She was a member of the 1st Assembly of God Church in Chisholm where she taught Sunday School for children and adults, taught adult Bible Study and was a member of the Women’s AGLOW. She helped with children’s church clubs, VBS and with Communion. She also was active in the Hibbing Senior Center and was a secretary at the Memorial Building. She knit thousands of pairs of mittens and headbands which she donated to those less fortunate.
Shirley is survived by her children: George Jr. (Marlaina) of Iron, Gloria Jean (Michael) Ross of Kansas City, MO, Evelyn Marie (Kenneth) Pohjola of Cloquet, Leonard LeRoy (Mary-Anne) Hart of Steinbach, Manitoba, and Sharon Kay Beehm of Hibbing; brother: Ralph (Yvonne) Jones of Riverton, WY; grandchildren: Tammy, Christinia, Emma, Sarabeth, Joni, Cara, Ethan, Shannon, Shawn, Sharlyn, Shawnda, Keith, Russell, and Chantelle; and great-grandchildren: Brandon, Colbin, Kayden, Zadyn, Chase, Chantz, Caelryck, James, Izaak, Kaelyn, Natalya, Nikole, Miniah, Alexis, Tori, Kenzie, Reana, Nevaeh, and Kieren; and a great-great-grandson: David; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband George in 2003; sisters: Winifred Truempler and Martha Delago; and brothers: Woodrow, George, Raymond and Kenneth.
Private interment and graveside services were at the Olivet Cemetery in Deer River. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. Family services are provided by Anderson-Daniels, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Hibbing. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
