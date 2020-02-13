Sidney Norman Wovcha, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 8th, 2020. Born August 11, 1934 to Leona (Kitner) Wovcha and Sid Wovcha Sr.,Sidney was preceded in death by his son, Davin James Wovcha, his brother Frank Kitner, and his sister, Marjorie (Wovcha) Ralls.
Sidney is survived by two brothers, Merle and James Wovcha, his wife of 65 years, Loretta (Alto) Wovcha, his daughter, Laurie (Wovcha) Erkkila, his six grandchildren, Matthew Molinaro, James Molinaro, Rosalie Erkkila, Aliina Erkkila, Gerald Wovcha, and Eleanor (Wovcha) Goode, as well as five great-grandchildren including Peter Goode, Marie Goode, Thomas Goode, Joseph Goode and Mia Mahoney-Wovcha.
Sidney was a 1953 graduate of Virginia Roosevelt Senior High School. He completed a millwright apprenticeship program at the US Steel Plant in Virginia, Minnesota where he was employed from 1953 until 1967. While employed there, Sidney was recognized with a shop safety award for the invention of a filtration system which significantly reduced air-borne particulates in the machine shop.
In 1971 Sidney completed a Bachelors of Applied Sciences degree at the University of Minnesota, Duluth majoring in Accounting and Business Administration. He was employed as Business Office Manager of the Virginia Regional Hospital from 1971 until his retirement in 1991. Sidney also served his community through participation as a board member and treasurer for Gethsemane Lutheran Church and through service on the Group Health Board.
Visitation is at noon and service will be held at 1p.m.at the Range Funeral Home, 911 16th St. No., Virginia on Monday, February 17th, 2020. Following the service, a light luncheon will be served at Diamond Willow Assisted Living, 8583 Unity Drive, Mountain Iron, Mn. (Right across Hwy 169 from the Walmart.) Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery, Virginia, Minnesota. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
