Solveig Swanson, 70, of Prior Lake, MN, formerly of Palo, MN, passed August 31, 2019.
She was born November 17, 1948, to Rev. Perry and Evelyn Brown. Solveig married Bruce Swanson on June 6, 1970. They served at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo, MN. Faith and family were most important in her life.
She is survived by husband Bruce; children, Andy (Shawna) Swanson, Meghan (John) Yang; grandchildren, Ian Swanson and Gabriella Yang; sister, Perilyn Brown Olsen; brother-in-law, Gary Dukes; other relatives and friends.
All services at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 833 S. Marschall Rd. Shakopee, MN 55379. Visitation Friday, September 6th, from 4-7 p.m. and from 10-11 a.m. before the Celebration of Life on Saturday, September 7th at 11 a.m. Interment at Spring Lake Cemetery, Prior Lake. Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation www.BallardSunderFuneral.com
