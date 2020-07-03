Sophie Katherine Frost

Sophie Katherine Frost, 66, of Biwabik Township, died Monday, June 29, 2020 at her home in Biwabik Township.

She was born June 14, 1954 in Virginia, Minnesota to Isaac and Jennie (Pyhala) Traffie. Sophie was a graduate of Horace Mann High School in Biwabik and received her nursing degree at Hibbing Community College.

On November 18, 1978 she married Steven Frost at Pike Apostolic Lutheran Church. She was a home school mother and taught all of her son’s. She also furthered her education and earned her Bachelors Degree on line from the University of Phoenix. Sophie worked as a nursing supervisor for Virginia Convalescent Care Center for over 13 years.

Sophie enjoyed listening to Gospel Music and was a member of Heritage Trail Bible Church where she played piano and organ for many years.

Survivors include her husband, Steven; children: Alex Chandler, Sheldon (Melissa) Frost, Sidney Frost, Skyler (Jessica) Frost and Seth Frost; grandchildren: Abby and Paige; eight brothers; two sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Jennie.

Public visitation and reviewal for Sophie will be 3-6pm Monday, July 6, 2020 at Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert. A private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday. Burial will be in the Biwabik Township Cemetery.

