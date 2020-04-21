Stanley Peter Cherne, 90, of Ely, died April 14, 2020, at Ely Bloomenson Hospital following a stroke.
Born in Ely on June 10, 1929, he was the 10th of 11 children of Michael and Frances Cherne. Stan attended Ely schools and worked at logging camps and Basswood Lodge before being drafted into the US Army. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the 3rd Infantry Division 15th Infantry Regiment.
In 1955 he married the love of his life Elizabeth (Betty) Cherne and they raised two children. Stan worked at Reserve Mining in Babbitt for 32 years retiring in 1986.
Stan and Betty built their house in Ely. With their sons they built their beloved cabin on the North Arm of Burntside Lake. He was an avid woodworker making cabinets and furniture for his family. He had a love of travel, seeing 48 of 50 states and all the Canadian provinces with Betty, until her passing in 1997.
A voracious reader, he served on the Ely Library Board. He was a member of the Mason’s and AAD Shrine for many years.
Survived by two sons, Paul (Vicky) of Shoreview and Tom (Lee) of Edina, six grandchildren Anthony, Mary and John Cherne, Katherine Cherne (Andy Pace), Alexandra and Conrad Robison, and many cousins, nephews and nieces, especially Donna (Mike) Riikola Engelmeyer.
Preceded in death by his parents, Betty and his 10 brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held later.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
