Stephanie Jean (Grahek) Boffa, 59, of Ely, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Essentia Health- St. Mary's Medical Center in Duluth with her husband Pat by her side.Stephanie was born on May 1, 1960 to Steve and Frances (Loushin) Grahek in Ely.
Stephanie was a graduate of Ely High School and was employed by the Duluth News Tribune as a secretary. Stephanie was a very caring person,with a great sense of humor, was an excellent cook and baker with pies being her speciality who also loved her pets unconditionally, she also enjoyed gardening and word puzzles. Stephanie married Pat Boffa on February 11, 2017.
She is survived by her husband Pat , her siblings: Steve (Patty), Mary(Jim), Sharon (Jerry) and Damian (Ericka), sisters-in-laws: Roxanne (Brad) Sader and Jill (Dave) Lossing, brother-in -law: Joseph (Patty) Boffa II and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. with a gathering of family and friends being held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
