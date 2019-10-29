Stephanie Moeller Vine, 50, passed away on October 28, 2019, at her home in Virginia, MN.
Stephanie was born on March 11, 1969, in Virginia, MN, to Tom Moeller and Dianne Moeller. She was a graduate of Virginia Secondary School where she was active in choir, tennis, and basketball. Upon graduation, she attended both Mesabi Community College and the University of St. Thomas graduating magna cum laude with a Bachelor’s Degree in Logistics and Marketing. After graduation, Stephanie worked at 3M in Maplewood, MN, before getting married and moving to Duluth, MN.
Stephanie lived in Duluth for twenty-two years where she raised her two sons with her former spouse, Randy Vine. Besides working at UMD for many years, Stephanie was active in her boys sporting events and schooling, always cheering on and supporting them. Upon her return to Virginia, she worked at Anthem until recently.
Stephanie was outgoing, had a good sense of humor, and had a caring nature about her. She loved spending time with family and friends, oftentimes feeding them with one of her many scrumptious dishes.
Stephanie is survived by her sons, Luke and Phillip Vine; father, Tom (Doris) Moeller; mother, Dianne (Kautto) Moeller; sister, Jennifer (Peter) Blisard; niece, Sabrina Pulido; nephew, Javier (Sarah) Pulido; nephews, Owen and Cullen Blisard; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents Bill and Phyllis Moeller, Eino and Vera Kautto, and great-grandmother Righetta Pagliaccetti.
A private funeral with her family will be held at the Landmark Funeral Home.
