Steve J. Hilar, 85, of Eveleth died Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth. He was born on September 13, 1933 in Eveleth to Paul and Pauline (Guren) Hilar. Steve graduated from Eveleth High School and was a Korean war veteran having served in the US Army from 1953 – 1955. He was united in marriage to Carol R. VanderLeest on August 26, 1989 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. He worked as a lab technician for US Steel, retiring in 1993 after 43 years of service. Steve was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing, walking, gardening and volunteering.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; step-children, Christine (Jim) Gulan of St. Paul Park, Mn, David (Kirsten) VanderLeest of Coon Rapids, Mn, Dawn (Greg) Stupca of Duluth, Mn, Ann (Larry) Schminski of Vadnais Heights, Mn; grandchildren, Andrew (Jenny) VanderLeest, Ryan (Alyssa) Stupca, Kyle Stupca, Sam Schminski, Allison VanderLeest, Natalie Gulan, Noah Schminski, Carolyn Gulan, Cole Schminski; brother-in-law, Joe “Black” Prebonich of California; sister-in-law, Terri Hilar; nieces, Helen (Tim) McCarty and Linda Hilar; numerous great nieces and nephews and his walking buddy “Jack”.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen Prebonich; brother, John Hilar; infant brother, Peter and nephew, John Hilar.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Gilbert. Celebrant will be Fr. Michael Garry. Visitation will be one hour before at the church. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve’s grandchildren. Following the mass, a luncheon for family and friends will be held in the social hall. Family burial will be in Eveleth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Resurrection Catholic Church or to the Salvation Army, 507 South 12th Avenue West, Virginia, Mn 55792. Arrangements entrusted to Cron-Sheehy Funeral Home, Eveleth.
