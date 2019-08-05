Steven D. Smith, 76, of Iron, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at his residence.
Steven Douglas Smith was born April 2, 1943 in Jetmore, KS to Maurice and Wava (Herrin) Smith. He was enlisted in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1969. On October 17, 1970, he was united in marriage to Shirley Luukkonen in Eveleth. Steven worked for MNDot for 35 years.
Steven was a lifetime member of the VFW.
He enjoyed watching stock car racing and the MN Twins.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Luke (Daynita) Smith; daughter, Lisa (Travis) Mangan; grandsons, Owen Smith and TJ Mangan; sister, Maureen (Tom) Olson; numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Smith; mother, Wava (Smith) Gries; and step-father, Gene Gries.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Duluth at a later date. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
