Steven Dave Rantala, 66, of Palo, died suddenly on August 20, 2019 in Palo.
He was born September 26, 1952 in Virginia, Minnesota to Wilbert and Ruth (Maki) Rantala. Steve was a 1972 graduate of Aurora-Hoyt Lakes High School. He began working for Erie Mining Company and retired from LTV Steel with 29 years of service. He then began working for North Shore Mining and retired from there in 2018 as an operations technician with 14 years of service.
On June 2, 1990 he married LeAnna Miller in Palo at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church. Family was of utmost importance to Steve. He enjoyed being a family man and being in the outdoors.
Survivors include his wife, LeAnna; children: Brandon (Karoliina) Rantala of Vantaa, Finland, Ashley Rantala of Hibbing and Kayla Rantala of Keewatin; siblings: Patricia (Mike) Schmitz of Virginia and Richard (Lori) Rantala of Palo; several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Wilbert and Ruth; brothers: Randy, Jerry and Tom.
Funeral service for Steven will be 11am Tuesday August 27, 2019 at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Palo with Rev. Brian Birk officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Rauha Cemetery in Palo. Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
