Steven Paul Kishel, age 60, a lifelong resident of Virginia died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in his home. He was born May 18, 1960, the son of Francis and Kathleen (Stickney) Kishel and was a graduate of Virginia Roosevelt High School and Mesabi Community College. Steven was a longtime salesman for Range Paper Co. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church and several investment groups. Steven enjoyed spending time at the cabin on Little Sand Lake; saunas there, too; and also enjoyed spending time with his close friends for weekend trips around the area.
Steven is survived by his mother: Kathleen Kishel of Virginia; siblings: Marylee Kishel of Janesville, WI, Gregory (Karen) Kishel of St. Paul, and Kathleen Herreid of Mount Pleasant, IA; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father: Francis.
A Mass of Christian Burial for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Virginia. Reverend Father Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant. Due to COVID-19 capacity restrictions, the service will be limited to approximately 100 attendees. Please phone ahead (608) 359-8770 to ensure space is available. The family requests that masks be worn at the service for the protection of all. The funeral will be lived streamed at the Bauman Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Virginia Community Foundation.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
